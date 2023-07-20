Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.54. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Beam Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

