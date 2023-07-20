Beam Global’s (BEEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 39,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,620. The company has a market cap of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 457.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.