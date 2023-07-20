Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.41

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 63840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market cap of $923.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $21,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

