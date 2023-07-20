Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.94) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.92) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.44) to GBX 880 ($11.51) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $835.20.

Beazley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

