Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.26.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.