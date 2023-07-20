Berenberg Bank Trims Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Target Price to GBX 254

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

LGGNY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

