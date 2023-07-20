Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $21.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 17,077 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 645,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

