B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

BGS opened at $13.78 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $995.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 116.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 598,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 505.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

