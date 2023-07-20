BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. BGSF has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3,816.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.