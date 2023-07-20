Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,460 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGP opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

