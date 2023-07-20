Bitcoin Private Market Cap Tops $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00104906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

