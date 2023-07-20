Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 3,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 86,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.