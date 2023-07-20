BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0237

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $426,677.68 and approximately $17.90 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,807.50 or 1.00031835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0460096 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

