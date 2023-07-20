BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

