BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Plans $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $40.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSE:BLK opened at $747.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.01. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 66,812.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

