BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Plans $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.
BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $40.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:BLK opened at $747.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.01. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 66,812.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
