BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $747.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $684.87 and a 200-day moving average of $690.01. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

