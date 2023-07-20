Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BGX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.