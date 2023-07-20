Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.28.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

