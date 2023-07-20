Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.01. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 417,959 shares trading hands.

Blow & Drive Interlock Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

