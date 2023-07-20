Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 297,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of BJDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,001. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

