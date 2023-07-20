Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 297,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of BJDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,001. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bluejay Diagnostics
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.