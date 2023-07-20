BNB Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $242.89 or 0.00815343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.37 billion and approximately $484.18 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,907 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,857,063.3358558. The last known price of BNB is 241.67317744 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1521 active market(s) with $421,130,975.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

