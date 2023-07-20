BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.64

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 7224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 713,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 663,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

