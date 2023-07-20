BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.64

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 7224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.