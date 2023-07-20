Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 101,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 22,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Boxlight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

