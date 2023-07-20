Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 101,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Boxlight Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 22,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.32.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
- Abbott Laboratories Has the Prescription for Higher Share Prices
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.