Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in June

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BREZR opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

