Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.3 %

BLIN opened at $1.28 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

