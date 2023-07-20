Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 247,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

