Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $897.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

