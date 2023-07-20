Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $315.41

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $298.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.97. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

