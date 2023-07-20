Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $2,084.68

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,133.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,139.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,291.63 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,072.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,801.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

