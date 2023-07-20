Brokerages Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target at $12.55

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.55.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

