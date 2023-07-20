Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $221.40

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.24. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

