Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $127.75

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYCEY. Barclays increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 156 ($2.04) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

