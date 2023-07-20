Brokers Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $456,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $635,821. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

