Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,441 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living stock remained flat at $3.65 on Thursday. 66,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

