Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Electric Power Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78 Electric Power Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Electric Power Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.75% 1.19% 0.46% Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Electric Power Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Electric Power Development pays an annual dividend of $55.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 352.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -254.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electric Power Development pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Electric Power Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.91 billion 1.76 -$93.00 million ($0.53) -56.47 Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A $225.48 0.07

Electric Power Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electric Power Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Electric Power Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Electric Power Development on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Electric Power Development

(Get Free Report)

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers; offers activated coke; operates welfare, wood pellet manufacturing, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities. Further, it engages in the ocean transportation of coal for thermal power plants; research, planning, and analysis of environmental conservation; surveying and compensation for construction sites; provision of investment management, and research and development of projects; facility maintenance and business process outsourcing activities; development of computer software; and ocean transportation of ash and fly ash. Additionally, the company provides civil engineering, and construction management and services; and engineering services for atmospheric and water pollutant removal equipment. Further, it is involved in the consulting business. The company has 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,560 MW; 13 thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 9,200 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 500 MW; 1 geo-thermal facility with a total capacity of 23 MW; and 2,410.1 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations, as well as operates 33 power generation facilities with a total capacity of 6,523 MW located in Thailand, the United States, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.