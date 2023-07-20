Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,545. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.