Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Linde by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $374.79 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $384.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

