Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

