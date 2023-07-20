Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

