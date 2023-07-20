BTIG Research Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $57.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.95.
Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
