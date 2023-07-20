C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,149 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

AY stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,933.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

