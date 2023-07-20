C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $30.02 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,878 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $30,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.