C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $1.09 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.80 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

