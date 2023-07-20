C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 33,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 38.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company's stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,954,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

