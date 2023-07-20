Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Acquires $350,000.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Dreyfus bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadiz Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the first quarter worth about $7,066,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,698,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 48.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Further Reading

