Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Caesarstone worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 14,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $150.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTE. Benchmark lowered their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

