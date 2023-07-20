Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.11

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and traded as high as $47.74. Calian Group shares last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 150 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

See Also

