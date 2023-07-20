Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.50

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 24,640 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9,800.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

