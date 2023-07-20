Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 2,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 416,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Camtek by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

