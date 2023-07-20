Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSWC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 538,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,936. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $796.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. Capital Southwest’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.59%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

